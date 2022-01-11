‘Apple Frames’ Shortcut now supports the latest MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more

The valuable Apple Frames Shortcut created by MacStories’ Federico Viticci has received a great update today. The utility that adds physical device frames to screenshots now has support for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, additional languages, and more.

Viticci launched version 2.1 of Apple Frames for the Shortcuts app today and that starts with an improved update flow:

Starting with Apple Frames 2.1, the Shortcuts app will detect whether you have an older version of the Frames.json installed in iCloud Drive, and it’ll automatically replace it with the latest one from the MacStories CDN. That’s it. If an old version of the Frames.json file is found, Shortcuts will send you a notification and re-download the file from cdn.macstories.net. (You’ll have to grant permission at least once for both the ‘Show Notification’ and ‘Get Contents of URL’ actions.)

That will also mean Viticci can continuously update the Frames.json dictionary without users needing to manually update and move the file.

Along with support for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks and Apple Watch Series 7, you’ll be able to pick if you want to put screenshots in midnight or starlight watch models.

Notably, Apple decided not to make the 40mm Apple Watch Series 7 bezel available so Apple Frames works to create screenshots with 45mm Series 7 screenshots.

There is nothing I can do about the lack of bezels for the 40mm Apple Watch Series 7, which I would like to support in my Apple Frames shortcut. If you agree with me here, please let Apple know those bezels would be welcome. (And I really don’t understand Apple’s reasoning here. After all, they provide multiple bezels for different iPad and iPhone screen sizes.)

The update also comes with support for Chinese and Czech plus bug fixes for issues with MacBook Air and iPad mini screenshots.

With Shortcuts on Mac, Viticci also highlights Apple Frames now works as a handy quick action and service in macOS Finder.

Apple Frames is a phenomenal free tool, you can update your existing version or get started with it for the first time via Viticci’s article covering the 2.1 release here. Also, don’t forget to check out the MacStories Shortcuts Archive.

