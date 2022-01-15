Apple Support says iPhone 13 models don’t support Noise Cancellation feature available in previous iPhones

A few weeks ago, 9to5Mac reported an outgrowing complaint from iPhone 13 users about the lack of a noise-canceling feature for phone calls through the Accessibility settings that is available to all previous iPhones, but not the newer ones. Now, what we thought could be just a bug is actually Apple removing the feature.

One of our readers, Steve, shared with us a conversation he had with Apple Support on Twitter. According to him, “after working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed and noise cancelation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons.”

We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings.

After asking for clarification, whether the iPhone 13 series wouldn’t support noise-cancellation for phone calls, the Apple Support team replied:

That is correct. It is not supported. If you would like to leave feedback about this feature, please feel free to visit: apple.com/Feedback.

For those unaware, a month ago, a Reddit user asked about the iPhone 13 noise cancellation feature for phone calls, as it wasn’t available on the Accessibility page. Then, another user pointed out an Apple forum discussion from October.

I am not able to find the toggle to switch off the [noise] cancelation feature on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Has this been moved or removed? When I use FaceTime and talk via the speaker my voice cuts out.

Then, at the time, an Apple Community Specialist pointed out an article to help users adjust the audio settings on the iPhone. The problem is that iPhone 13 users can’t find this specific feature:

Phone Noise Cancellation: Turn on to reduce ambient background noise on phone calls when you’re holding the receiver to your ear.

Another user, dagocarlito, posted that Apple is aware of this issue:

The iPhone 13 has “never” had this option with iOS 15 because it’s a glitch. I’ve been speaking with apple support regarding this. It’s a known issue they are working on with no resolution timeline at the moment. This issue also creates problems with echos on CarPlay when talking between iPhone 13’s. It is a major flaw that needs to be resolved asap.

Now, finally, we know that Apple doesn’t plan to address this issue, since the company doesn’t think removing this feature is a problem after all.

It’s not clear why the company decided to remove this function and why it doesn’t plan to add it back. As you can see in the featured image above, on the left side is my iPhone XS with this feature, and on the right side, the iPhone 13 Pro without the Phone Noise Cancellation function.

As of now, the only workaround available would be activating the Voice Isolation feature on a call in the Control Center.

Have you experienced this? How does it impact your daily usage? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

