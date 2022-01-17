TikTok to integrate Stories with its main ‘For You’ video feed

TikTok last year announced its own Stories feature, which is quite similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. Although TikTok Stories aren’t yet available to all users, the social network has been experimenting with a new design that integrates Stories with its main video feed.

As reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, TikTok Stories now show up in the “For You” feed instead of having its own tab. When scrolling through your feed, photos and videos from Stories are identified by a blue “Story” tag.

Interestingly, TikTok now calls Stories as “Quick” in camera mode, which suggests that the company is still thinking about the right name for this feature.

Just like Snapchat and Instagram Stories, photos and videos shared on TikTok Stories automatically disappear after 24 hours. While previously users could only see Stories from profiles they follow, TikTok is now letting anyone see Stories shared by a public profile.

At the same time, Instagram has been changing its app to compete with TikTok. The Meta-owned (formerly Facebook) social network is now testing redesigned Stories with vertical scrolling, as well as video Stories up to 60 seconds long. The new features have been made available to a small group of users in Brazil and Turkey.

As for TikTok, it’s unclear when TikTok Stories with the new design will become available to everyone, but you can see a preview of the new interface in the video below:

Here’s what TikTok Stories will now look like in your FYP 3/4 pic.twitter.com/vlbpCSOaWY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 17, 2022

