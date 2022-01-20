Brand new Fraggle Rock series now available on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premiered a series reboot of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock, entitled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Thirteen new episodes all drop today featuring the classic cast of characters like Gobo, Red, Boober, and Mokey as well as some new faces and celebrity guest appearances.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres today, January 21st with the Fraggles exploring new adventures and — of course — new songs.

Voice actors Dave Goelz and Karen Prell from the original Fraggle Rock are returning as part of this reboot.

Some celebrity cameos take on the roles of new Fraggles and Doozers, including David Diggs, Ed Helms and Patti LaBelle. The storyline is somewhat a reboot and a remix, with some storylines reset and others continued compared to the original. The first Fraggle Rock was very self-contained and episodic, but this reboot has some plot arcs that extend across the season.

As part of Apple’s exclusive deal with The Jim Henson Company, you can also stream all the classic episodes of Fraggle Rock, as well as a series of ‘Rock On’ shorts released during COVID.

Jim Henson’s partnership with Apple also extends to an animated series of ‘Harriet the Spy’, and possibly more collaborations down the road.

How to watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Sign up for Apple TV+, if you don’t already have an account. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and forms part of the Apple One bundle deal. You can also get a free seven-day trial for new users. Open the Apple TV app on your device. Select the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab. Scroll down and find the new series, tap to start playing.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV set-top box. You can also get the app on Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TV models, PlayStation, Xbox and more. As a last resort, a primitive web experience is available at tv.apple.com.

Can I watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for free?

No, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is exclusive to Apple TV+, so you’ll need a subscription to view the series. However, like most Apple TV originals, the first episode of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock can be watched for free as a taster — no subscription required.

Also on Apple TV+

Firmly aimed at adults, the third season of M. Night Shyamalan thriller ‘Servant’ also premieres today on Apple’s streaming service. Next week, Apple will debut new whodunnit comedy ‘The Afterparty’, and espionage drama ‘Suspicion’ following a week later on February 4. Check out the full catalog of original content here.

