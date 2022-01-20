iOS 15.3 Release Candidate and more now available for developers

- Jan. 20th 2022 10:15 am PT

After just two betas for developers and public beta users, Apple is now rolling out the Release Candidate versions of iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, and tvOS 15.3. This suggests that the updates could be released to the public as soon as sometime next week.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.3 RC is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.3 RC is 19D49. 

The other new betas rolling out from Apple today include: 

  • iPadOS 15.3 beta RC (Build: 19D49)
  • watchOS 8.4 beta RC (Build: 19S546) 
  • tvOS 15.3 beta RC (Build: 19K545)
  • macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 RC (Build: 20G413)

Apple says in the release notes for iOS 15.3: iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users.

iOS 15.3 does not include any major new features or enhancements and are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. The long-awaited Universal Control feature is still nowhere to be found. This feature, originally announced at WWDC in June, was slated to be released sometime this fall, but was ultimately delayed until 2022

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new. 

