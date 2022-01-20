Thursday’s best deals: Save $100 on latest desktop M1 Macs, 40% off Anker Gold Box, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a pair of discounts on Apple’s latest desktop Macs. Right now, you can save $100 with this M1 Mac mini sale alongside the same discount on M1 iMac. Not to mention an up to 40% off Anker Gold Box sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini sees $100 sale

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799. Amounting to $100 in savings, today’s offer stacks up to the third-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and lowest since Black Friday. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for $649. As the most compact and ultimately affordable of Apple’s M1 machines, the latest Mac mini arrives with plenty of power in a compact package. Giving you the flexibility of being able to choose your own display, these discount models come equipped with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker Gold Box takes up to 40% off iPhone accessories

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering up to 40% off a range of its charging gear and USB-C cables. One standout is the Anker Wireless PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand Charger at $34. While we have seen this one the $40 range, it can go for as much as $50 or more at Amazon and is now up to 32% off the going rate.

Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 models, it provides a magnetic perch for smartphone as well as a charging pad on the base for your AirPods and other Qi-ready gear. The stand itself supports both horizontal and vertical orientations with an adjustable viewing angle while the included USB-C charging cable connects to all of your compatible wall chargers (there are also some of those on sale today, too.)

Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,199

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,199 for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at only the second Amazon price cut on this configuration as well as the best price in months. The elevated 8-core model is down to $1,599, saving you $100 in the process and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed last year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior to match. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and up to 512GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

