AirPods Pro with MagSafe case $69 off in Monday’s best deals, plus M1 MacBook Air $850, more

Starting off another week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $69 off. That’s alongside the best price in months on M1 MacBook Air at $850 and Anker’s latest batch of discounted iPhone accessories from $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $69 off is as nice as it gets

Amazon is now offering the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $180. Marking the best we’ve seen since Black Friday price cuts, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $5, and gives you a chance to save $69 on the recent releases.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air beats holiday pricing at $149 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s entry-level 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $850. Normally fetching $999, this is the lowest price in months at $149 off and $50 under our previous holiday pricing.

Bringing M1 to fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect from the in-house chip. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $14

Anker is kicking off the new work week today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. Delivering discounts on a collection of iPhone essentials, MagSafe gear, and upgrades for the workstation, you’ll find prices starting at $14. Our top pick falls to the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $70. Down from $80, you’re looking at the best price in over a month alongside one of the first overall discounts since launching late last fall.

Arriving in one of three different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Wyze Cam Pan v2 adds color night vision and more [Video]

DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premium package [Video]

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: