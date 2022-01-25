Apple launches new ‘Personal Safety User Guide’ amid AirTag concerns and more

Apple has launched a new “Personal Safety User Guide” that aggregates details and support documents that can help users “when your personal safety is at risk.” The launch of this dedicated hub comes after Apple published an initial round of support resources a year ago, and as concerns around AirTag safety and stalking continue to mount.

Apple explains that the purpose of the new Personal Safety User Guide is to “offer strategies and solutions to help you regain control” if you’re concerned someone has unauthorized access to your device or account:

Apple makes it easy to connect with the people closest to you, while helping you stay aware of what you’re sharing and with whom. If you gave someone access to your personal information and no longer want to—or if you’re concerned someone who had access to your device or accounts made changes without your permission—this guide offer strategies and solutions to help you regain control.

The new Personal Safety hub is split into multiple different sections, ranging from ways to take action if you’re in danger to keeping your information safe with strong password and security strategies.

The “review and take action” guide is particularly important. Here are the tips and tricks detailed in this part of the User Guide:

One of the most notable new guides here is the one focused on how to “stay safe with AirTag and other Find My accessories.” Apple explains:

Both AirTag and the Find My network are designed with privacy at their core. AirTag and Find My network accessories have unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently. To discourage unwanted tracking, Find My notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you over time by sending you the message, “Item Detected Near You.” (This feature is available on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 or later). If you see this message on your device, an AirTag or other Find My accessory that has been separated from the person who registered it is traveling with you, and the owner might be able to see its location. It’s possible that the AirTag might be attached to an item you are borrowing.

Apple also includes specific checklists that people can access for sharing location with other users via the Find My application.

You can find Apple’s full Personal Safety User Guide via its support website right here.

9to5Mac’s Take

This new “Personal Safety User Guide” from Apple is a crucial new hub that Apple users should have saved for quick and easy access. It essentially takes a lot of the information Apple had previously published and puts it all in one central hub, combined with new details on its latest accessories and products.

You can also quickly search the guide for specific information. For instance, you can use the search function to quickly find out who might have access to your information or location if you’re in an iCloud family with someone.

Apple’s timing here is clear. The new “Personal Safety User Guide” comes as some users continue to raise concerns around the AirTag item tracker and how it could make stalking easier and more accessible. Whether or not Apple has any additional changes for AirTag in store remains to be seen.

