Latest Beats Studio Buds firmware update enables instant pairing via iCloud and new volume controls

Apple on Tuesday released a new firmware update for the truly-wireless earbuds Beats Studio Buds. While the content of the update was unknown, the company revealed that it enables instant pairing via iCloud and new volume controls.

Update 10M359 now shows the battery status of Beats Studio Buds on iOS devices every time the charging case is open and nearby, similar to the experience AirPods users have. A popup provides details of the battery level of the earbuds and the charging case.

Another welcome change is that Beats Studio Buds now support instant pairing via iCloud. Unlike AirPods and other Beats earbuds with Apple’s own chip, Beats Studio Buds had no support for syncing via iCloud, meaning the user had to manually pair them with each new device. Now this has finally been fixed with the latest firmware update.

Apple has also enabled new physical controls using the “b” button on the earbuds. Users can now enable an option to change the volume level of the Beats Studio Buds just by pressing their side buttons. The company says that this feature works with iOS, macOS, and even Android devices.

To get the latest Beats Studio Buds firmware, users are required to have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest version of iOS or macOS or an Android phone with the latest version of the Beats app available on Google Play. You can check the firmware version of Beats earbuds on iOS by going to the Bluetooth menu in the Settings app.

On a related note, Apple is now letting users engrave the charging case of the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro for free via the company’s website. This option is available for customers in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and Japan.

