Wednesday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 6 $300, OtterBox 20% off iPhone 13 case sale, more

Halfway through the workweek, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a refurbished Apple Watch sale that’s taking $129 off Series 6. That’s alongside a sitewide OtterBox iPhone 13 case sale and AirPods Max at $100 in several styles. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 sees $129 refurb discount to $300

Through the end of today, Woot has launched a Grade-A certified refurbished Apple Watch sale starting at $160. Our top pick this time around is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in several styles at $300. Originally selling for $429, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen on a Grade-A model, comes within $5 of the all-time low in any refurbished condition, and is a notable $129 in savings. Sure it’s not the all-new wearable from Apple, but going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor and a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty.

OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide iPhone case sale

OtterBox is now launching a new flash sale today that takes 20% off nearly its entire collection of iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe accessories, and much more through the end of today. Unlike previous sales which have focused on a specific product category, today’s covers just about everything while serving up some of the best prices to date. Though our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $48. Down from the usual $60 going rate, this is $12 in savings, one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and the best price to date.

Launching last fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and a raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage – not to mention MagSafe compatibility to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

AirPods Max deliver best-in-class ANC at $100 off

Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max in several styles for $449. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the lowest price in this colorway since Black Friday with today’s offer amounting to $100.

Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard-to-swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. The over-ear design notably delivers the kind of premium build you’d expect with an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best-in-class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

