Dougherty County School System announces new Apple program to drive innovation in the classroom with M1 MacBook Air and iPad

The Dougherty County School System in southwest Georgia has announced a new initiative in the classroom using Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, iPad, and Logitech Crayon.

The initiative aims to put DCCS on the leading edge of technology by equipping all students, teachers, and support staff with Apple products, Apple services, and instructional supports. As part of this program, DCCS will also launch DoCo Codes, an initiative designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow through the use of advanced technology.

“When it comes to innovation, the Dougherty County School System embraces it, encourages it and rewards it, and so to work alongside Apple, a world leader in technological innovation, is impactful for us and our students in a multitude of ways,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “It’s more than just technology. This collaboration embeds a full-time Apple Professional Learning Specialist in our community to build capacity among our teachers, instructional coaches and others.” “I believe that we have a mandate to redefine and reimagine how people see education and that this partnership, and others that we’re creating, have the potential to not only improve the educational experience in Dougherty County, but to lift up the Southwest Georgia region as a whole. This collaboration has the potential to be a game-changer for our students and our community in so many ways.”

The program kicks off next year and all DCSS high school students will receive an M1 MacBook Air, and all middle and elementary school students will receive an iPad and Logitech Crayon. The Apple products will allow all students access to their schoolwork while in the classroom, at home, and on the go. Students will learn to code and the basics of app development through DoCo Codes, a STEM-based initiative co-developed by DCSS, Ed Farm, and Apple.

"At Apple, we believe deeply that technology can empower students to develop creative and collaborative skills that will supercharge their future," said Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Education and Enterprise Marketing.

Apple will provide on-site professional learning for the district’s educators and staff to help them maximize the impact and usage of the program. Ed Farm will also help guide the professional development of teachers through its Teacher Fellows program designed to promote better learning outcomes for students.

