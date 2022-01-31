Pinterest augmented reality expands from beauty products to furniture

It’s almost exactly two years since the first Pinterest augmented reality feature, allowing users to virtually try on different shades of lipstick – which followed a demo of the tech back in 2017. The company has now added a new AR feature, letting you see how furniture from major brands would look in your home …

Engadget reports that you can virtually view over 20,000 items in your home.

With the update, users will be able to preview how furniture and other home decor will look in their space. The company has teamed up with major retailers, including Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s and Target, which have made more than 20,000 products to the service. And, like Pinterest’s earlier AR try-on features for beauty products, the new furniture pins are shoppable, so users can buy the items they are trying out […] The app is also able to recommend specific items based on your previous searches and pins you’ve saved. “Home decor and redesigning and planning for the future is one of the main things people come to Pinterest for,” says Jeremy King, Pinterest’s head of engineering.

The site also raises the prospect of people being able to include virtual versions of real-life products in a metaverse environment.

“We’re definitely watching it,” King says of the metaverse. “The good news is all this technology translates exactly into the metaverse. I think it’s on its way, but there’s not a lot of people shopping for physical objects yet in the metaverse.”

We did see similar things back in the Second Life days, with people selling virtual versions of everything from clothing to apartments, for those who didn’t want to put in the work to create their own.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that Apple was investing in the metaverse, though implied this would be in the AR side of things.

We have 14,000 ARKit apps on the App Store, which provide incredible AR experiences for millions of people today. We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly.

