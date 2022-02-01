HBO Max expanding to 15 new European countries next month, but not the UK

Streaming service HBO Max is set to expand to 15 new European countries next month, bringing the total to 61 regions across the globe.

As first reported by Reuters, WarnerMedia has been slowly rolling out the service to additional countries, with the goal of being available in 190 regions by 2026.

The list of European countries getting the streaming service on March 8 includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The UK, Germany, and Italy are still won’t get this service until next year, as WarnerMedia has a deal with TV provider Sky. With that, shows like Succession and Euphoria are part of Sky’s catalog until 2024, which means HBO doesn’t have plans to launch its service without its big productions.

In Eastern Europe and Portugal, apart from an attractive monthly price, customers signing up during the launch offer will get 33% off from the regular price for life, Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in an interview. The monthly subscription for HBO Portugal was 4.99 euros ($5.59) per month and HBO Max will be priced at 5.99 euros, but existing subscribers and the ones who sign up in March will have to pay 3.99 euros a month.

Reuters also reports that HBO Max is set to launch in another six European countries later this year, which includes Greece and Turkey. In the meantime, HBO continues to rely on partnerships with TV providers.

Head of HBO Max International Johannes Larcher said WarnerMedia will prepare for a potential launch in Asia, although a timeframe wasn’t specified. “It’s fair to expect that Southeast Asia would probably be the first market in Asia we would go in with HBO Max,” Larcher said.

Are you an HBO Max subscriber, or are you planning to be one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: