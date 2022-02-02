Deals: AirPods Max $100 off, Twelve South Valentine’s Day sale, latest iPad Air, more

Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow this Groundhog Day, which means a fresh batch of Apple deals are up for grabs. Headlining the deals is a $100 discount on all five AirPods Max colors, with a new Twelve South sale joining in on the savings. And last up, Apple’s latest iPad Air is also $99 off today. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All five AirPods Max colors are now $100 off

Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max for $449. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the lowest price in this colorway since Black Friday with today’s offer amounting to $100 off. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard-to-swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. The over-ear design notably delivers the kind of premium build you’d expect with an aluminum frame, knit mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best-in-class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Twelve South launches Valentine’s Day sale

February has arrived and Twelve South is rolling out its latest batch of discounts ahead of Valentine’s Day. Fitting for the event, you’ll be able to outfit that special someone’s setup with one of its popular chargers or leather covers. Our top pick is the new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger at $51. Down from $60, this is still one of the first discounts, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best in well over a month. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a worthwhile gift recommendation back in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last fall, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to wrap it up for the mid-month festivities.

Save $99 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air at $99 off. Delivering the best prices in months, this is under the previous Black Friday mentions and marks a rare chance to save. For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look.

It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and a 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

