Connecticut man arrested after trying and failing to stalk someone with an AirTag

Apple’s AirTag item trackers have made a lot of headlines since their launch last April, for both good reasons and bad. Now, CTInsider reports that a man in Waterbury, Connecticut has been arrested after trying to use an AirTag to “track a victim’s car” as part of a “domestic incident.”

The report explains that police were dispatched to a “reported domestic dispute” on Sunday. An investigator in the case then discovered an AirTag in the victim’s vehicle, which the victim said had bene placed there for stalking purposes.

In the case, 27-year-old Wilfred Gonzalez was charged with two felonies, including first-degree stalking and violation of a protective order. Gonzalez was also charged with a misdemeanor breach of peace. He was released on $10,000 bond and is due again in court on March 30.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is an interesting story for multiple reasons. First off, this AirTag appears to have been found relatively quickly, indicating that it was not actually used for stalking or any other nefarious purposes. Had the AirTag actually been used for stalking, then the victim in the case would have received a notification on their iPhone alerting them to the AirTag’s presence.

As always with these types of stories, it’s important to remember Apple’s safety precautions that are in place to prevent stalking using AirTag. Additionally, Gonzalez could have also chosen any other GPS tracker on the market.

Unfortunately, more specific details about this situation are unclear. We might learn more as this case progresses, but in the meantime, it’s simply an instance of a foiled attempt to use AirTag for a nefarious purpose.

