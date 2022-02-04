Apple will charge 27% commission for app purchases made using alternative payment systems in the Netherlands

Apple today provided some additional details about how it will allow dating apps in the Netherlands to offer alternative payment systems, in compliance with a legal decision (that Apple is simultaneously appealing).

The biggest tidbit from this is the reveal of the ‘reduced’ commission structure. Apple typically charges 30% commission on purchases made using its In-App Purchase system. The commission levied on alternative payment systems has been set at … 27%, net of tax.

Netherlands dating apps can choose to offer alternative payment systems by linking out to a website, or using a native in-app flow. Apps wanting to take advantage of this functionality must include special entitlements in their app binary and call an Apple API before redirecting the user, that presents a modal sheet that tells a customer they are being directed to a non-Apple payments service.

On the face of it, a 27% commission does not exactly seem like a compelling option — when Apple’s own In-App Purchase system is easy to use and deeply integrated into the system. Apple says that the 27% cut is based on the price paid by the user, net of value-added tax. It says “this is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities”.

Each month, developers will have to send a report to Apple that lists their sales. Apple will then send out invoices for its commission, that must be paid within 45 days.

Apple appears to have rushed out these additional details in order to avoid being hit with another $5m euro fine. For instance, the included screenshot of the External Purchase Modal Sheet is using lorem ipsum sample text. This API is also not currently available in the current iOS builds so apps will be allowed to omit it, until it becomes available and then it will be required. There are also other places in the document where Apple reserves the right to change requirements as its policies and technology evolves.

