Fantastical wants to fix meeting scheduling with privacy-focused Openings and enhanced Proposals

Fantastical is releasing today its biggest update ever with new tools to schedule personal and work meetings, as well as an improved calendar view with a new option.

Version 3.6 brings Fantastical Scheduling, which is probably the best way to schedule meetings with new Openings and Proposals features.

With Openings, users can share their availability with recipients, who can then book a meeting with a free slot from the organizer’s calendar. It’s a simple, intuitive way to end multiple e-mails with one link showing all the free slots available for a specific meeting.

Proposals feature, for example, let organizers suggest a handful of alternative days and times for an event and see which time receives the best response from invitees.

Both of these functions are privacy-first, which means users will have to choose whether they’ll give Fantastical access to their free slot times on the calendar. According to the developer, Openings only uploads in which time slots users are unavailable, and no event details are uploaded to Flexibits when using the feature.

Not only that, but the best part of this function is that it embraces all users, including those who don’t use Fantastical. That said, the app’s user just has to send a customized link that will open a webpage with the information regarding Openings or Proposals, with no need to create an account or take extra steps.

“Today’s release of Fantastical version 3.6 marks an important milestone in Flexibits’s goal to simplify calendar scheduling,” said Michael Simmons, CEO & Co-Founder of Flexibits. “Fantastical users no longer need to spend large amounts of time messaging multiple people to try and find a time that syncs up with multiple invitees and schedules. Fantastical Scheduling manages all of this securely, automatically, and easily.”

In-depth look at Openings and Proposals features

What’s more exciting about these new features is how simple it is to schedule a meeting. While Openings are great for one-on-one business meetings, scheduling lunch with a partner, or having a feedback talk with an employee, Proposals are amazing for big meetings, happy hours, or even scheduling parties with friends.

With Openings, by default, requests are automatically added to the organizer’s calendar once a time has been requested, which is easier for those who need to schedule lots of meetings every day. This function also offers a highly customizable scheduling experience, cutting out a significant degree of time required to compare schedules and decide on a date.

Proposals feature, on the other hand, is especially good because the organizer can see what date most people can join in and there’s also a comments section that makes you escape thousands of e-mails and you can say why you can or cannot join a meeting on that date. When everyone confirms, the organizer can just decide what day and time is best and send invites to all the people.

Again, both of these features are privacy-first and don’t require non-Fantastical users to create an account, they just have to access the customized link, and select a date.

Quarter view feature makes life easier for Pro users

With Fantastical, users could see their calendar by Day, Week, Month, or Year. Now, they can take advantage of a new Quarter view on a single screen.

This Quarter view looks great on a Mac or on an iPad, as everything appears on a single screen and makes it easier for users to plan their quarter.

Additionally, there’s also a new Up Next toggle, letting users quickly select between their full day and focusing on the next upcoming item by clicking or tapping a specific date.

Fantastical 3.6 is available now for free on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The free version is available with limited features, while a Flexibits Premium subscription enables all premium features and is available with monthly and discounted annual options.

A single Fantastical Premium subscription unlocks all features and includes all platforms. While some developers charge more when announcing big updates with different tiers, Flexibits is bringing Fantastical Scheduling at no additional cost.

Flexibits Premium comes with a 14-day free trial and is available for $4.99 monthly or $3.33 when billed annually. Additionally, Flexibits Premium for Families enables up to 5 family members to use all premium features with monthly and discounted annual options.

The app requires macOS High Sierra 10.13 or later, iOS 13 or later, iPadOS 13 or later, and watchOS 6 or later. You can download it here.

