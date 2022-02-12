Twitter readying Communities updates, upcoming article editor function on the way

After Twitter rolled out its Communities feature to all users, the company is now working on more ways to improve this function and make it better for everyone.

According to reverse engineer Nima Owji, Communities’ admins will be able to choose whether the members of a community will be able to invite other people or not.

As you can see in the screenshot below, there will be some options for community membership:

Open: Anyone can join and/or be invited to the Community

Anyone can join and/or be invited to the Community Restricted: People must ask to join, and he mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved

People must ask to join, and he mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved Allow members to issue invitations: People invited by existing members are automatically approved.

Not only that, but by the beginning of February, Twitter reportedly started to work on a new feature to let users write full articles, instead of just making a long thread.

Also according to Owji, this upcoming Twitter article editor will have some basic styles for texts, such as bold, code, italic, strike-through, and underline.

The reverse engineer even shared the different styles you’ll be able to use with this feature, as you can see on the link embedded below.

It’s important to note Twitter’s efforts to improve its platform. For example, the social network introduced in 2020 a new way to share tweets as “continuous threads,” so that users can attach multiple tweets to the same conversation. However, the 280-character limit per tweet persists even for threads.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNET that the company will share more details about Twitter Articles soon.

How do you feel about these upcoming features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#Twitter's article editor has some basic styles for your texts! Some of the styles that you'll be able to use in your @Twitter articles!

1. Bold

2. Code

3. Italic

4. Strike-Through

5. Underline pic.twitter.com/ad2ZgFNFoi — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 10, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: