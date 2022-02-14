Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad adds new ‘price estimates’ feature, more

Apple is rolling out a new update to the Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad. This update brings the app to version 4.5, and it includes new features for getting price estimates for common repairs, in addition to new ways that explain your device’s problem getting “relevant support options.”

With today’s update, there’s a new option on the main screen of the app called: “Tell us what’s happening.” If you tap this, you can quickly type your device’s problem out “in your own words” and you’ll be shown “relevant support options.”

Apple also explains that the Apple Support app will now show you “price estimates for common repair topics.” This should mean that you aren’t presented with a surprise repair quote, so long as you properly describe and categorize your problem in the Apple Support app.

Here is the full change log for today’s update to Apple Support:

Tell us what’s happening in your own words to get relevant support options

See price estimates for common repair topics in select locations

App now available and translated for users in Ukraine

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

You can download the latest version of the Apple Support app on the App Store for free.

