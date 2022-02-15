Apple Music Replay 2022 now available, here’s how to find it

After 46 days of this new year, Apple Music Replay 2022 is now available to all users. With that, it’s possible to see how your listening experience has been so far on the Apple Music app in 2022.

As first spotted by Twitter user Baby V, Apple is once again bringing back the Apple Music Replay experience.

This playlist shows the top 100 most played songs, the most listened to artists, and the top 10 albums of the year for each user. On the Apple Music app, it’s possible to find the Replay 2022 playlist at the end of the “Listen Now” tab.

Another option for users is to enter replay.music.apple.com on their web browser. Different from the playlist available through the Apple Music app, the website gives more insight into users’ listening time.

For example, I have listened, so far, to 153 hours of music, with Keep An Eye On Dan, by Abba, being my most played song with 35 plays. Not only that, but I have listened to 272 different artists this year, with ABBA being the most listened to with 18 hours.

Last but not least, you can imagine that my most played album so far is Voyage by Abba with 145 plays.

9to5Mac’s take

Every year, Apple Music users feel left behind when compared to Spotify’s counterpart. With Apple’s music streaming service competitor, Spotify users have a more shareable and engaging experience of remembering their most listened to songs.

That said, Apple Music users always expect a change in how Apple handles the Apple Music Replay playlist, but, as of now, it looks like everything is the same.

We still hope the company will make changes with an upcoming version of the Music app, as this has been a complaint for years.

How’s your listening experience so far? Share your most played songs of the Apple Music Replay 2022 playlist in the comment section below.

