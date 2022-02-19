‘Schooly’ is a new iOS app that helps students organize their school routine

There are several students who use their Apple devices at school or college, but iOS and macOS don’t have a dedicated place to organize school routines. With the “Schooly” app, which has just been released on the App Store, students can manage their classes and schoolwork directly from a single app.

Schooly provides tools for students to keep their school routine organized and synchronized across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch. With a clean and intuitive interface, the app lets you add your classes, set assignments and schoolwork, create a contact list of your teachers, and more.

Based on the data you have added to the app, the Home tab shows a summary of your day with the classes, tests, and projects you will have. To help users remember their assignments, Schooly features home screen widgets that show the student’s upcoming periods and schoolwork.

Classes can have different subjects customized by the user with unique icons, and you can associate teachers from your list with a subject.

Besides all these features, Schooly comes with Shortcuts actions, so you can create workflows to check your schedule and create new tasks. And after you have added your entire routine, you can share it with your friends who also have the app installed. If you’re a student, the app is definitely worth a try.

You can download Schooly for free on the App Store. However, some features such as export data, Siri Shortcuts, custom app icons, and Apple Watch integration can be unlocked through in-app purchases.

