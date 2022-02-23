Apple dominated the tablet market in 2021, despite iPad shortages amid supply constraints

New data by Canalys on the personal computer and tablet market shows that shipments in the US grew 1% in 2021. Shipments totaled a whopping 135 million units all year.

iPads ruled the tablet market

Apple dominated the tablet market share with more than 19 million shipments. This was able to happen despite iPad shipments taking up to nine weeks. Overall, this is a 17% drop from 2020. Its market share went from 44.6% in Q4 2020 down to 40.2% in Q4 2021.

Demand for tablets as a whole decreased, as shipments declined 31%.

Room for improvement

Apple did not come out on top in the PC market, as HP carried nearly 30% of the share. Apple did, however, earn its spot as one of the top five sellers of the year.

Desktops were the top performing category, seeing 9% growth in 2021. According to Canalys, the commercial segment for PC computers accounted for 49% of the market in Q4 2021.

“The US PC industry’s overall growth in 2021 highlights the long-term potential of the demand initially created by the pandemic,” said Canalys Research Analyst Brian Lynch. “While Q4 2021 showed less impressive performance than the year overall, the market is well positioned to continue providing significant opportunities, especially from a revenue perspective, for the coming year amid strong business demand…”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: