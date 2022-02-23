Apple promotes Music playlists and games for Brazil’s Carnival

Brazil’s Carnival starts this Saturday. Although the traditional parties in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are not expected until April, due to COVID-19 cases rising, Apple is celebrating this holiday by promoting Apple Music playlists and games available on the App Store.

As of now, Apple is mainly promoting Apple Music playlists through its Brazilian page. One of the lists is called “Around Brazil” (Pelo Brazil), which features forró, sertanejo, and pagode baiano genres. You can listen to this playlist here.

Whether it’s forró, sertanejo or pagode baiano, regional music flourishes in Brazil—spreading from the countryside to sprawling metropolises, where it merges with potent urban sounds. These viral party starters blend all of the above with piseiro, brega funk and other local sounds in a pulsating Brazilian cocktail where anything new and exciting goes.

There’s no Carnival in Brazil without samba. Whether you love the sound of one of the country’s most iconic genres or never heard about it, you have everything from traditional songs to more modern ones with this playlist here.

A cold drink, a few friends, and the beat of Brazil—what more do you need? From traditional-leaning sounds to modern hybrids (with pop, hip-hop, and whatever else), this playlist collects the best new releases in samba and pagode, in studio and ao vivo. We regularly refresh this collection with new music. If you like a track, add it to your library.

Last but not least, appreciate the joyous sound of the street party with Marchinhas Essentials. This is really samba at its finest and will immediately take back to the good ol’ years of Carnival’s street parties in Rio de Janeiro. Check the playlist here.

Apple is also promoting a story on the Brazilian App Store with games to play during Carnival, although the selection doesn’t make much sense with the theme:

You can find all Brazil’s Carnival playlists featured on the country’s store here.

Are you excited to try Brazilian Carnival now – or, as we say in Brazil: Carnaval? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

