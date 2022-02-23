Sony is making it easier to share PS5 screenshots using its iOS app

Gamers will now have an easier time sharing PS5 screenshots with their iOS devices. Sony is offering users the capability to upload PS5 screenshots and videos automatically to the PlayStation mobile app.

This is a gradual release, starting first with the Americas. The PS5 screenshots feature has already been live in Canada and Japan. Users must have the latest version of the PlayStation app downloaded on their iOS or Android device.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

How to find your PS5 screenshots

After enabling this feature, game captures and screenshots will automatically upload to the cloud. This includes non-4k videos under three minutes long and screenshots from the Create Menu or Create button shortcuts. It will be available in the PlayStation app for 14 days. Within the app, gamers can share this content with PlayStation Network friends, save to their device, or post on social media.

This feature does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription. More information is available on PlayStation’s FAQ site.

