Photos of spectacular Al Maryah Island Apple Store; unique Creativity Within sessions

Apple has shared photos of its spectacular new Al Maryah Island Apple Store, ahead of tomorrow’s opening. It follows the recent opening of the Yas Mall store.

The latest Abu Dhabi store has a dramatic water feature, blurs the boundary between interior and exterior, has a golden carbon fiber roof, and offers panoramic views of the skyline …

The Cupertino company recently teased the store, revealing the cascading water feature, and a custom-painted barricade mural.

The barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture. “The pearl and the environment it is born out of is a great metaphor for the growth of the city, and its investment in its creative community that is driving full speed towards the future,” Apple said.

The hoardings are now gone, and the store within is revealed.

Apple today previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. The new store creates a direct connection from The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the water’s edge, delivering the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates” […] Apple Al Maryah Island introduces several new design elements reflective of its surroundings. From the promenade, two ramps paved with Absolute Black granite stone — the first use of this material at any Apple Store — cut through water and continue seamlessly inside the store, blurring the barrier between inside and out. The store also features a golden carbon fiber roof locally sourced in the UAE. Visitors entering from The Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall will walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal, enveloped by the sights and sounds of water jets cascading over exterior glass walls. A 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.

Then company also announced a unique set of three Today at Apple sessions, under the banner “Creativity Within.”

The sessions draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi. Photo Walk: Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji. Music Walk: Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand. Art Walk: Drawing Creativity Within Session Guide.

Future sessions will also feature local creatives, and Apple has pulled together a special Apple Music playlist featuring United Arab Emirates artists.

