App Store Small Business Program no longer prohibits app transfers

Apple in 2020 announced a new App Store Small Business Program, which allows developers to qualify for a commission rate of 15% if they earn up to $1 million. However, Apple had been rejecting developers who transferred apps from one account to another – which is fortunately no longer the case.

The company has been informing developers about a change in its guidelines to remove app transfer prohibition for participation in the App Store Small Business Program. Section 3.4 now says that developers can transfer their apps from one account to another and still be allowed to join the program.

An iOS app developer shared with 9to5Mac an email he received from Apple on Friday saying that he has now been accepted into the program.

We’re pleased to let you know that you’ve become eligible for the App Store Small Business Program, as we now allow accounts that have initiated or accepted app transfers. You’ve been automatically re-enrolled in the program, which is designed to accelerate innovation and help propel your small business forward with a reduced commission rate of 15% on paid apps and in-app purchases.

Existing developers who earn up to $1 million in a calendar year are eligible for the App Store Small Business Program. The $1 million number is based on a post-commission basis. Developers are eligible for the program until their proceeds, after Apple takes its cut, exceed $1 million.

You can sign up on the Apple developer website right here and learn more in a detailed frequently asked questions section here.

Good news for many developers: Apple’s small business program no longer prohibits app transfers 🎉 /cc @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/Qkoqyfozt5 — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) February 25, 2022

