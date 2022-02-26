Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cutout design

There have been a lot of rumors about what design changes Apple could have in store for this year’s iPhone 14, particularly when it comes to the notch. While initial reports had indicated the notch would be dropped entirely in favor of a new hole-punch design, more recent reporting has indicated that Apple was planning a unique “hole + pill design” instead.

A newly leaked schematic posted to Weibo claims to offer a more precise look at this design change, showing the true size of that hole + pill design.

iPhone 14 design rumors

The image above was posted by a Weibo user and it claims to show a more detailed schematic of the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The post was also shared in a YouTube video posted on Saturday by Jon Prosser, who says that he has “independently been able to verify” that this schematic is real and accurately represents the design Apple will use.

As noted by Apple Track, what Apple appears to be doing here is “taking the components of the notch and applying them directly in the display, eliminating any waste areas that don’t include the cameras or sensors.” While the change is certainly going to be controversial, it should theoretically be less intrusive than the notch itself.

Apple’s plans for a hole + pill design were first reported earlier this year by Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young. This report contradicted previous reporting that had indicated Apple was planning to use a simple hole-punch design similar to many Android manufacturers.

The new schematic leak overlayed with previous renders, showing the larger than expected design

The iPhone 14 lineup will reportedly be available in two different screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The expectation is that Apple will offer standard and “Pro” variants of each screen size, which could suggest a lineup that looks something like: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One important thing to keep in mind is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only two iPhones expected to feature this new hole + pill design, with the other two models retaining the notch for at least another year.

The dual hole punch design on the iPhone Pro models will be seen on all 4 models in 2023. Hopefully the holes will get smaller… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 27, 2022

In terms of the rest of the iPhone 14 design, rumors suggest the iPhone 14 will feature a redesign that bares many similarities to the iPhone 4. This includes things like round volume buttons, a glass design, and more. Other changes in store reportedly include a chassis made from titanium and an overall thicker design that results in the camera bump being removed.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be unveiled in September. As always, we expect rumors to gain more traction over the coming months leading up to that announcement.

