Leaked photos reveal new colors for Spring iPhone 13 MagSafe cases

The Spring is almost here, which means new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. With the first Apple event rumored for nine days from now, leaked photos reveal the new MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 line.

According to Twitter user Majin Bu, they were able to discover four new MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 line with new yellow, dark green, purple, and orange colors. This is not the first time Majin Bu shares new collections for cases and got them right, so it’s safe to assume we could be seeing what Apple will introduce in a few days from now.

That said, it’s likely that Apple will adopt the same colors for new Apple Watch bands as well. Usually, the company brings up to seven new options during the change of season. Expect new leather cases, maybe a new leather MagSafe wallet, plus all-new Apple Watch bands.

Analysts and leakers believe the Cupertino company will introduce the new iPhone SE 3, the fifth-generation iPad Air with Central Stage feature, and likely new Macs. You can read everything to expect from this event here.

What do you think about these new Spring colors for iPhone 13 MagSafe cases? Are you planning to buy them once they’re available? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

