Bloomberg: Apple planning March 8 event with 5G iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and possible new Mac

Apple is planning to hold its first event of 2022 as soon as early March, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report says that Apple is currently “targeting a date on or near March 8” for the virtual event, which will focus on a new iPhone SE 3, an updated iPad Air 5, and the release of iOS 15.4.

The report also says that Apple is “planning a new Mac with Apple-designed chips” that “could also come as early as March.”

Apple Event on March 8?

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the event will kick off a “potentially record-setting year for product launches.” The event is expected to be virtual rather than in-person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The report cautions that the date of the event could change “in the face of production delays or other changes.” March 8 is a Tuesday, which lines up with when Apple generally likes to hold its events. If the event does indeed take place on March 8, we would expect invites to go out sometime the week before. Apple has generally been giving one-week notices for virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will focus on the new iPhone SE 3 and an updated iPad Air, Bloomberg reports. The new iPhone SE is expected to feature an A15 chip inside as well as 5G connectivity for the first time. The new iPad Air is also expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G.

In addition to the hardware expectations, Bloomberg also reports that Apple is “planning to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of March.” iOS 15.4 is currently in developer and public beta testing with new features including Face ID support for masks, Universal Control, and new emoji.

Finally, Bloomberg says that a new Mac with Apple Silicon could be announced at this March 8 event as well. Unfortunately, additional details about this remain unclear. Apple is believed to be working on new Apple Silicon Macs including a new Mac mini, Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and redesigned MacBook Air.

9to5Mac’s Take

An Apple Event on March 8 certainly makes sense. The company last year held an event in April to announce AirTag, the new 24-inch iMac, and a new iPad Pro. This year’s spring event seems like it will be held a bit earlier (technically in winter in the United States, as spring doesn’t begin until March 20).

Alongside the new hardware launches and iOS 15.4, Apple also likely has new accessories in store for this event. Last year’s spring event also marked the introduction of the purple iPhone 12, but it’s unclear if Apple is planning a mid-year color launch for the iPhone 13.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at an Apple Event on March 8? Let us know down in the comments!

