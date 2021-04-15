Leaked photos reveal more new colors for Spring iPhone 12 MagSafe cases

A few days ago, a Twitter user who goes by the name of “Tommy Boi” shared images of four new iPhone 12 MagSafe case colors. This morning, Twitter user Majin Bu has shared new images that depict even more colors for the spring collection of MagSafe cases and Apple accessories.

We had previously seen pistachio, capri blue, cantaloupe, and amethyst cases leak, but with today’s images, we can see a much more cohesive and harmonious set of colors. In addition to those other four colors we had seen before, these new images reveal a new darker yellow, a burnt orange, and a light bluish purple that looks like periwinkle.

These new colors surely won’t just be applied to iPhone cases. I would expect Apple to also utilize these seven new colors in Apple Watch Sport bands and Solo Loops. It’s possible some of them might also make it onto iPad smart folios.

We don’t yet know the names of these three additional colors, but we won’t need to wait much longer to find out with Apple’s April event less than a week away. While we have been lucky to see lots of photos of Apple’s Spring MagSafe silicone cases, we haven’t yet seen what’s in store for the leather collection or the MagSafe sleeve.

What do you think about these leaked colors? Are you excited to get your hands on them? Let us know in the comments below!

