Apple halts all sales in Russian online store as Ukraine invasion continues

The Apple Online Store in Russia has suddenly halted sales of all products in Russia amidst the ongoing international conflict as a result of Russia invading Ukraine. The company has also shared a comprehensive statement on the situation.

Ukranian minister Mykhailo Federov reportedly said ‘thank you Tim Cook’ in response to the news.

When browsing through the Russian Apple Online Store, all of Apple’s products are now reporting that they are ‘currently unavailable’ for sale.

Federov has previously called on Apple to stop operating all services in Russia, including iCloud and the App Store. Many other tech and media companies have already limited the access of state-backed Russian media.

Tim Cook showed his support for Ukraine in a tweet last Thursday.

For instance, Apple paused sales in Turkey last year in response to dramatic currency fluctuations. The Russian ruble is experiencing similar disruption this week as investors react to the short-term and long-term impacts to the Russian economy.

