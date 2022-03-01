Deals: Apple M1 Mac mini from $570, latest 24-inch M1 iMac $249 off, more

Starting a new month, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with the M1 Mac mini dropping to Amazon lows from $570. That’s alongside up to $249 discounts on the 24-inch M1 iMac and the Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus down to $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Mac mini down to Amazon lows from $570

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $570. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the second time at $129 off. The elevated 512GB capacity model is also on sale, dropping to $750 from its usual $899 price tag.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

24-inch M1 iMac now up to $249 off

This morning saw Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini go on sale at all-time lows, and now those savings are carrying over to the new M1 iMac, as well. Right now Amazon is taking up to $249 off a selection of the new 24-inch Apple Silicon iMac with the price dropping at checkout. Delivering the best prices yet, you’ll find everything from the entry-level 8-core/256GB model all the way up to the higher-end machine with the full savings attached.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus hits $85

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $85. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $2 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus arrives with added Bluetooth connectivity on top of its built-in Zigbee support, making it just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up quite a bit ago, and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation.

