Apple TV+ show ‘The Afterparty’ renewed for season two ahead of season one finale

“The Afterparty” premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this year with season one finale scheduled to air this Friday, March 4. However, even before the last episode of the first season is released, Apple has just announced that the acclaimed mystery comedy show has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty takes place at a high school reunion party that ends with the death of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco). As a result, everyone who was invited to the party is investigated by Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who hears everyone’s story about that night from their own perspectives.

While Apple says that Detective Danner will get help to piece together the real story behind Xavier’s demise in the last episode of season one, the company confirms that Haddish will be back as Detective Danner in the second season – suggesting that the case may not be fully solved in the first season.

Detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish, is back on the case! Apple TV+ today announced an early season two renewal of “The Afterparty,” the broadly acclaimed and hit murder-mystery comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. The news arrives ahead of the eagerly anticipated season one finale, which will premiere globally this Friday, March 4, on Apple TV+.

The show has been receiving critical acclaim, and Apple even promoted it by sharing the first episode for free on YouTube for a while. You can watch the first season of The Afterparty on Apple TV+.

