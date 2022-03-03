Apple resumes in-person Today at Apple sessions after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

Apple is officially bringing back its popular Today at Apple sessions at retail stores in the United States. This comes after in-person Today at Apple sessions were on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple announced the return of in-person Today at Apple sessions in a press release on Thursday, explaining:

Beginning March 7, Apple Store locations around the country will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate Women’s History Month. Music fans and creators of all skill levels are invited to visit their local Apple Store to explore the art of remixing with GarageBand — Apple’s music creation app — using music from award-winning pop star Lady Gaga.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, also added that Apple has missed having this in-person connection during the pandemic:

“We can’t wait to welcome more of our communities back to our stores to experience Today at Apple, led by our incredible Apple Creatives,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We’ve missed experiencing this connection in our stores, and we’re so happy that Today at Apple is back in person.”

While Apple has not offered in-person Today at Apple sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has offered a variety of “Today at Apple at Home” sessions.

Apple says that the Today at Apple in-person sessions will officially begin next week on March 7 at Apple Stores around the United States. You can learn more in Apple’s press release right here.

