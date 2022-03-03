Everything we know so far about the Apple Silicon 27-inch iMac replacement

Apple plans to replace its 27-inch iMac with a new model featuring its own silicon, most likely the upcoming iMac Pro. As rumors point out that the company will probably unveil this new generation rather sooner than later, here’s everything we know so far about the product.

Design

After Apple announced in 2021 the new 24-inch iMac with a brand new design, people are expecting the company to do the same with the 27-inch iMac model replacement.

If the company follows the trend, this new iMac will probably look similar to the 24-inch model, but with sober colors, such as Silver and Space Gray. As of now, rumors point out that Apple will keep the same screen size for this model, which means the company is likely to bring a 27-inch model, differentiating both of its silicon iMacs by their processors and screen technology.

According to a DSCC report, Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch iMac with miniLED display and ProMotion technology during the spring of 2022 – the same period the company is expected to finally release the Universal Control feature.

It’s important to notice that DSCC isn’t the first company to guess the size or the technology available on this rumored iMac display, although it’s almost a confirmation, as its analysts usually have inside information about screen manufacturers.

Processor and storage

Since the M2 chip is rumored to launch alongside a new MacBook Air, Apple will likely use the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with this new iMac.

Just like the MacBook Pro introduced a few months ago, it’s likely that Apple will offer the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips on the 27-inch iMac replacement, but with even better capabilities, as the computer will be connected to the power all the time.

With that in mind, the company will be able to offer up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD. Apple will likely add a 10GB-ethernet port and bring at least the same ports as the new MacBook Pro: HDMI, SD slot, Lightning, and USB-C.

By December, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said that Apple is in the works for 2022 to launch a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” Previously, Gurman reported that the company had to postpone this iMac as it needed to focus on the release of the 24-inch M1 iMac.

When will the 27-inch iMac replacement be announced?

As of now, DSCC says that the next 27-inch iMac will be announced in the spring. Mark Gurman believes the same, although Bloomberg’s journalist doesn’t think Apple will release this iMac in the upcoming March 8 “Peek Performance” event.

Based on the fact that the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini are “two of the oldest Apple Silicon Macs in the lineup today,” Gurman suggests that these models will be the next to be upgraded.

From there, the journalist says that he’s been told Apple is “gearing up for another round of Mac releases around May or June.”

“Apple will want to drum up developer support for the super-powered Mac Pro chips, so I’d guess that the company wants to debut that machine as early as the WWDC event in June and ship it in the fall. A revamped MacBook Air would be a nice holiday seller, so it makes sense to release it around that time of year—even if Apple had originally planned to get it out the door at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.”

How much will the next 27-inch iMac cost?

The current 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799. Since Apple raised the price of its 24-inch iMac and the new MacBook Pros have also a higher value as they feature a miniLED display, it’s safe to assume that this upcoming Mac will start, at least, at $2,000.

We’ll update the article once we hear more about the possible starting price of this iMac.

Wrap up

This upcoming 27-inch iMac is one of the computers professional users have been asking for for a while now. That said, the last time Apple updated this Mac was in 2020, and it included a better processor and a 1080p webcam.

While the 24-inch iMac will be more than enough for most people – and the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro is a killer machine – some users just want an all-in-one with all they can get, but not as professional that will cost the same as the Mac Pro.

It’s also important to note that rumors mentioned a new high-end iMac with Apple SIlicon, which could also mean a new iMac Pro. As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple plans to announce a 27-inch iMac model and an iMac Pro at different moments of the year or only one product.

Are you excited about this high-end iMac with Apple Silicon? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

