Apple opens donations to Ukraine UNICEF aid relief fund through App Store and website

Apple has made it simpler to support the citizens of Ukraine. There is now a banner at the top of its website with a donation button that directs you to the Music or iTunes app. You can even donate in the App Store or Apple News app through the banners there.

Apple lets you donate between $5 to $200, and all of the proceeds go directly to UNICEF USA to help families affected by the war in Ukraine. Donations go through your Apple ID, and you’ll use whichever payment method is attached to your account.

Screenshot from donation page in iTunes

This is one of multiple moves Apple has made lately to defend Ukraine. Earlier this week, Tim Cook emailed employees stating that Apple would match their donations to Ukraine on a 2:1 ratio. The email also stated that Apple is working with partners to assess what more they can do to help.

The Cupertino company ceased product sales in Russia and stopped exports into the Russian sales channel. It has also pulled two major apps, RT and Sputnik, from international App Stores. However, both apps are still available to download within the Russian App Store.

