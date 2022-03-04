Jamf has a new solution for companies distributing hardware for WFH employees

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management (AEM), announced today its new bring-your-own-device (BYOD) offering. Jamf is a popular tool that assists schools and businesses in managing its use of Apple devices. Centered on privacy, this will help organizations manage and secure personal devices that employees bring to work.

“The modern work world has changed dramatically in that employees are working from anywhere and everywhere. At the same time, employees are relying on personal devices they feel comfortable on to access company resources,” according to Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Because of this, organizations are now revisiting BYOD and looking to strike the right balance between organizational security needs and end-user privacy.”

Additionally, Jamf is using Apple’s Service Discovery, a feature that streamlines account-driven user enrollment. Service Discovery lets users have a separate personal Apple ID and Managed Apple ID on a single device. The Managed Apple ID involves the user’s corporate data and allows the company to set configurations with limited management.

Jamf’s BYOD program through Service Discovery brings a number of improvements. Data is more secure because there’s no organizational URL, therefore, less potential for phishing to occur. IT admins can still manage and secure corporate accounts and employee’s personal information is separate from work – even enrollment is easier with just a few clicks.

Jamf’s offering is available for free on iPhone and iPad through its Business and Enterprise plans. For those not enrolled, it’s $6 a year for each device.

