Apple @ Work: If I sign into a Managed Apple ID on a personal device, can my work access personal information?

Apple IDs have come in a lot of forms over the years. From iTools, .Mac, MobileMe, iTunes Accounts, iCloud, and now managed options – they’ve become an important part of the Apple hardware experience. Managed Apple IDs are the newest part of the Apple ID family, and they are going to be a strong building block for the future of using Apple hardware in the workplace. In recent years, User Enrollment has extended the functionality of Managed Apple IDs.

What are Managed Apple IDs?

Managed Apple IDs are used for two things: personalizing your Apple device at work and accessing Apple apps/services in a secure way as determined by your organization. Unlike regular Apple IDs, end-users don’t fully control these accounts. The organization controls password resets, as an example.

Managed Apple IDs are created in either Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager. With deep integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, enterprises can automatically Manage Apple IDs to employees using their existing credentials. If an organization is using Google Workspace, there isn’t as deep as integration.

When you’re using a managed Apple ID in a school setting, students and teachers get access to the Classroom app, Schoolwork app, and collaborate using iWork and Apple Notes. School admins also can use a managed Apple ID to log in to Apple School Manager.

User Enrollment with Managed Apple IDs.

Apple has made substantial enhancements to how Managed Apple IDs and personal iCloud accounts can work together. With User Enrollment in recent editions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, users can use both accounts together.

Last year with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple introduced a streamlined User Enrollment process designed for end-users to access corporate accounts. It’s now built right into the Settings app. When you go to General > VPN & Device Management section in the Settings app, there is “Sign in to Work or School Account” button. When a user enters a Managed Apple ID, the device identifies the MDM solution’s enrollment URL starts the enrollment process.

After the Managed Apple ID is signed in, the new managed account is displayed within the Settings app, and users can see details about what is being managed on their personal device and how much their organization provides iCloud storage space.

What can my work see on my personal device?

When a Managed Apple ID is added to a personal device iOS, a separate volume is automatically created on the device and contains managed:

Apps

Notes

Calendar attachments

Mail attachments and body of the mail message

Keychain items

In iOS and iPadOS, managed apps and managed web-based documents all have access to the organization’s iCloud Drive through existing Managed Open In restrictions.

IT administrators at your workplace can manage only an organization’s accounts, settings, and information by the company mobile device management system, never a user’s personal account. The same features that keep data secure in organization-managed apps also protect a user’s personal content from entering the visibility of the company IT department.

Your company cannot see what apps you have installed personally, see personal data, access device location, wipe the device, etc.

Wrap up

Apple has done an ideal job of building systems to protect company resources, streamlining access, and protecting the privacy of the end-users. Using User Enrollment in a BYOD environment, Managed Apple IDs become a useful way to keep work and personal data from mixing together.

