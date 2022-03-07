iPhone SE 3 expected to target first-time buyers, could account for 10% of iPhone sales

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 at tomorrow’s “Peek Performance” event. With 5G capabilities, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and camera improvements, analysts believe this low-cost iPhone is aimed at first buyers and could push shipments globally whether or not Apple keeps the same price point.

In December, an analysis made by JP Morgan and seen by Reuters showed that the iPhone SE 3 would have the potential to lure “nearly 1.4 billion low-to mid-end Android phones and about 300 million older iPhone model users.” Although it seems unreal that Apple’s most affordable 5G iPhone could turn a billion Android users into switchers, analysts heard by Reuters 24 hours before the “Peek Performance” event show that the iPhone SE 3 will come in a good moment for Apple.

For example, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino talks about whether keeps the same $399 price point for this upcoming iPhone SE 3:

“It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone ecosystem that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.”

Analyst Ryan Reith of IDC talks about how the United States, Japan, and Western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years:

“We probably won’t see big geography shifts,” Reith said, adding that he expects the new iPhone SE to account for 10% of iPhone shipments globally after the launch.

On the other hand, not all analysts believe this iPhone SE 3 will be enough to make users upgrade or even buy one for the first time as Canalys research analyst Runar Bjørhovde points out that 5G technology simply “isn’t good enough to create a unique and differentiated experience” in most countries in the world.

