Survey: 40% of iPhone users plan to get iPhone SE 3, most upgrading from iPhone 11

Apple will hold tomorrow its first event of the year. While there is some controversy about what Macs the company will unveil, it’s believed that a new iPhone SE 3 and the fifth-generation iPad Air will also be introduced. That said, a survey shows 40% of iPhone users are planning to buy this third-generation iPhone SE for themselves as their main device, an additional phone, or even as a gift to someone.

According to a Purchase Intent Survey by SellCell, which spoke to 2,500 iPhone users, 40% of them are planning to buy the new iPhone SE 3 that Apple will likely introduce tomorrow.

From that survey, 24% of iPhone users will buy the third-generation iPhone SE as their main device, and 16% of the people interviewed will buy this phone as an additional device or as a gift.

When asked about a trade-in, iPhone 11 users lead the trade-in charge, with the handset accounting for 11.5% of models that owners intend to part ways with once the iPhone SE 3 arrives.

Other reasons for buying this new phone include low price (29.4%), upgrading from an old handset (25.5%), 5G capabilities (15.2%), compact form factor (11.3%), and Touch ID button (6.7%).

Of those who don’t intend to upgrade, 66.2% say they are still happy with their existing iPhone model, 9.3% are waiting for the new iPhone 14 to launch, 4.1% say it’s too small, and 3.0% say it’s not premium enough.

A few months ago, an analyst said that this upcoming phone could turn a billion Android users into switchers thanks to 5G support. For this generation, although Apple will not introduce a new form factor, its 5G capabilities, the A15 Bionic processor, plus a low price tag could be enough for users to update.

That said, this will soon be the only small iPhone Apple will sell, as the company is expected to stop introducing new iPhone minis starting with the iPhone 14 lineup later this year.

If you want to read everything we know about the upcoming iPhone SE 3 click here. Our full roundup on what to expect from tomorrow’s event is here.

Are you planning to buy the iPhone SE 3? If so, why? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

