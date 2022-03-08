Apple announces new $1599 27-inch 5K Apple Studio Display, featuring Center Stage webcam

Alongside the brand new Mac Studio desktop, Apple today announced a new addition to its external display lineup: the Apple Studio Display. The Studio goes on sale on March 18, with prices starting at $1599.

The Studio Display measures 27-inches on the diagonal, with 5K display resolution. You can also get a nano-texture display option to minimise glare. The Studio display integrates an A13 chip to provide rich integration and features, including powering the speaker system and a Center Stage-enabled webcam.

Studio Display features an all-aluminium enclosure with thin bezels, and integrated stand with up to 30-degrees of tilt. A tilt-and-height adjustable stand is also available as an add-on option.

Unlike the Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display includes a webcam for video calls. The ultra wide 12-megapixel webcam includes support for Center Stage, the first time the feature has been available on the Mac platform.

The Studio Display also includes a three microphone array and a six speaker array with support to output a Dolby Atmos soundstage.

The Studio Display sports three integrated USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port for single-port connectivity to a laptop with data exchange and 96 W charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: