First look shows how green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro look in real life [Video]

Wondering how the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro look in green? Wait no more, as an early video shows exactly how both of these phones look in real life.

Shared by Twitter user Majin Bu, who usually leaks iPhone cases before their release, the new iPhone 13 green and the iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green look very green.

While the regular model has a dark green approach, the Pro version looks a lot like a revised version of the iPhone 11 Pro in Midnight Green.

In this 26-second video, Majin Bu shows these new green iPhones in different angles as well as their boxes, which look the same as you would expect from the other iPhone 13 colors.

While the iPhone 13 has a glossy finish on the back and a matte finish on the camera, the iPhone 13 Pro looks the opposite. Not only that, but the side of the Pro version is made of stainless steel while the regular model uses aluminum.

Apart from that, expect the same A15 Bionic chip, at least 128GB of storage, 12MP sensors in all cameras, new Cinematic mode, U1 chip, MagSafe capabilities, and more.

These new green iPhones will go well with Apple’s new MagSafe cases in silicone. The company unveiled four new colors: Lemon Zest, Blue Fog, Eucalyptus, and Nectarine.

Pre-orders of the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro start this Friday and will be available on March 18 to all customers here at the Apple Store.

You can see for yourself these new phones in the video below:

