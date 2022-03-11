Apple Store down ahead of iPhone SE 3, green iPhone 13, and new iPad Air 5 pre-orders [U]

Update: Apple Store is back. Users can now pre-order iPhone SE 3, green iPhone 13, and M1 iPad Air 5.

After its first event of the year on Tuesday, Apple will start selling its first batch of products later this morning. Until then, the Apple Online Store is down for anyone that tries to make a purchase.

The Apple Store will be back at 5 a.m. PST. When it opens, customers across the globe will be able to purchase the new iPhone SE 3, the green color iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the M1 iPad Air 5.

The iPhone SE 3 features the “iconic” design of the iPhone 6. With a 4.7-inch display, it’s available in three colors, has the powerful A15 Bionic, and supports 5G for the first time. According to analysts, this iPhone could drive 10% of iPhone sales globally this year.

In addition, Apple will sell another color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. While the company did the same with the iPhone 12 last year, this is the first time Apple is introducing a new color of the Pro model after unveiling it at its fall event. Yesterday, 9to5Mac showed a first look at these new iPhones.

Finally, users will also be able to buy the M1 iPad Air. In its fifth generation, the tablet got more “Pro” than ever. It has a 10.9-inch display, a faster processor, 5G support, and features Center Stage for the first time.

All of these products will be available to pre-order soon on the Apple Store, arriving for customers next Friday – when they’ll also be available on the Apple Retail Store. For the Mac Studio and Studio Display, ever since after the “Peek Performance” event, users could already pre-order them.

