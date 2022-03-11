iPadOS now lets any iPad match the new iPad mini volume button orientation feature

- Mar. 11th 2022 9:41 am PT

0

Back when the 6th-gen iPad mini launched last fall, it became the first of Apple’s tablets to offer a smart volume button orientation feature (shown above.) Now that it’s expanded the rest of the iPad lineup, follow along for how to change iPad volume buttons to match its orientation.

Spotted by Matt Birchler, Apple recently added the option to customize the volume buttons on more iPads.

In our testing, we’ve seen the change show up with iPadOS 15.4 on iPad Pro and iPad Air (interestingly it wasn’t available in the 15.4 beta.) Let us know in the comments below if you see the feature on older iPads – we’re expecting you should.

The default setting enabled on iPad is for “Fixed Position Volume Controls.” But now with the option to turn that off, volume “buttons will dynamically change depending on the orientation of your iPad.”

While this may take some time to get used to with fixed volume buttons having been the norm for the last decade, it’s nice to have the option for dynamic buttons.

Change iPad volume buttons to match orientation

  • Open the Settings app on your iPad (running iPadOS 15.4)
  • Choose Sounds on the left-hand sidebar
  • At the bottom, you can toggle off Fixed Position Volume Controls

Now, the volume up (+) will remain on the right side or top when holding your iPad in landscape or portrait – in either direction.

And volume down (–) will stay on the left side or on the bottom in landscape or portrait.

Note the 6th-gen iPad mini is set up differently than the rest of the iPads with the volume buttons on the same side as the top button. Most iPads feature the volume buttons on the opposite side of the top button.

How to change iPad volume buttons to match orientation - walkthrough

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12