iPad Air 5 is now available for pre-order with first shipments arriving next week

After being announced at the “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday, the iPad Air 5 is now available for pre-order with prices starting at $599. Shoppers can choose either 64GB or 256GB of storage and the option to have Wi-Fi and 5G Cellular or Wi-Fi only. The first pre-orders will arrive Friday March 18 and will be available in Apple Stores the same day.

iPad Air 5 pre-orders now live

You can pre-order on Apple’s website or on the Apple Store app for iOS. We recommend trying the Apple Store app first before trying Apple’s website. You won’t be charged until the product ships, so it’s essentially a reservation until then.

The fifth-generation iPad Air is available in five different colors: space grey, pink, purple, starlight, and blue. It has the same look as the fourth-generation device with a liquid retina display and a 100% aluminum enclosure.

This new iPad Air has notable camera improvements. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage capabilities. Now powered by the M1 chip, the iPad Air 5 has a 60% performance increase with 2x faster graphics. And, it charges via USB-C, now 2x faster than before.

Here are some accessories you may like for your new iPad Air:

Note: Accessories for the iPad Air 4 will fit the iPad Air 5.

With the iPad Air 5’s updates being similar to an iPad Pro, it can be a tricky decision to know which iPad is best for you. If you are trying to decide between the two, check out our in-depth comparison here:

Were you able to successfully pre-order an iPad Air 5? If so, what color did you choose? Let us know your experience.

