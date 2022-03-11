iPhone SE 3 now available to pre-order: 5G, A15 Bionic, Touch ID, and more

Apple’s new third-generation iPhone SE is officially available to pre-order. After being announced during the “Peek Performance” special event this week, the iPhone SE 3 is now available to purchase via the Apple Store Online. The first pre-orders are slated to arrive in one week, on March 18.

iPhone SE 3 pre-orders now live

The new iPhone SE 3 packs the latest Apple internals inside a familiar design that’s based on the iPhone 8. The device offers an A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, more durable front and back glass, and an upgraded camera system. The familiar design includes a physical home button that features integrated Touch ID and a 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone SE 3 isn’t the most exciting new iPhone to be announced by Apple, but it is expected to be a popular one. Apple says that the device is a popular choice among new iPhone users in particular.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing explains:

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

The new iPhone SE 3 is available in PRODUCT(RED), starlight, and midnight color options. Pricing starts at $429 for the 64GB configuration. This is a $30 price increase compared to the second-generation iPhone SE, an increase that is almost certainly attributable to the new 5G modem inside. You can also upgrade to the 128GB and 256GB models for an added cost.

Citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone SE box. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap and complement your new iPhone.

