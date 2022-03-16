Customer goes hands-on with Mac Studio days before Apple’s new desktop hits stores

Apple will start selling the new Mac Studio this Friday. Fortunately, a lucky customer was able to get the new desktop a few days before its official release. With that, he shared some photos of this new pro-machine.

Simon, the lucky customer, is a reader of the French blog Mac4ever, and, according to him, the shop he bought the Mac made a mistake and shipped the Mac Studio to him before it was supposed to.

He bought an M1 Max Mac Studio. Before this product was announced during the “Peek Performance” event, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was going to introduce this product alongside the new Studio Display.

What makes this product unique is that it sits above the Mac mini, but it can be as fast as the Mac Pro – although a proper replacement is in the works by Apple.

It features the same physical footprint as Apple’s popular Mac mini, but it’s notably taller to accommodate the cooling system. It features an all-aluminum chassis with rounded edges and a black Apple logo on top.

As you can see in the pictures, it features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet jack, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and a Pro audio headphone jack.

The Mac Studio starts with the M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, 32GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage, but it can have the M1 Ultra chip with 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 128GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of SSD.

Comparing its horse-power, Apple says that the Mac Studio is:

Up to 3.8x faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with 10-core processor.

Up to 90 percent faster CPU performance than Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon processor.

Up to 60 percent faster CPU performance than 28-core Mac Pro.

Up to 4.5x faster graphics performance than the 27-inch iMac, and up to 80 percent faster than the fastest Mac graphics card available today.

Up to 12x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and up to 5.6x faster than 28-core Mac Pro when transcoding video.

How do you like this new Mac Studio judging by its photos? You can check a few more in the Mac4ever post here.

