Shared iCloud calendars are a great help when vacationing with friends

My girlfriend and I make extensive use of shared iCloud calendars. We have one for joint events, and we each share our own calendars so that we both have a complete picture of our schedules. That enables either one of us to arrange things like dinner with friends, knowing that it won’t clash with anything else.

But (semi-) vacationing with friends, we’ve also found a shared group calendar is the perfect way to coordinate activities …

For the first two weeks, we have one friend staying with us in Buenos Aires, and when she flies home at the weekend, two other friends will arrive.

Some things, we all do together. There are particular milongas (tango dance events) that we go to as a group, for example. But we also have activities for only one or two of us, such as dance lessons and clothes shopping.

One particular consideration is having private dance lessons in the apartment. We’ve managed to arrange the furniture to create enough floor space for this, but only one person at a time can do it, so we need to make sure these appointments don’t clash.

But having a complete picture of when each person is and isn’t free also makes it much easier to book joint events. For example, we have other friends elsewhere in the city, and any one of us can schedule a meet-up, knowing everyone will be free then.

I’m a great fan of multiple individual calendars, so I can color-code different types of activities, like fun and work, for example. But this also creates the ability to switch off other calendars for a clearer view of only the relevant ones.

Is this something you’ve found helpful? Do you have other tips for using Apple tech for shared vacations? Please let us know in the comments.

