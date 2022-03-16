Slack for iPad gets overhauled two-column UI, enhanced sidebar, accessibility improvements

Slack has delivered an all-new version of its iPad app with an overhauled UI that aims to blend the best of the service’s mobile and desktop designs. The new Slack for iPad features a fresh two-column layout, improved sidebar, enhanced accessibility, and more.

Slack detailed all the new changes for iPad in a blog post today:

No matter where productivity strikes, you need tools that are reliable, flexible and fully functional to keep doing your best work. That’s why today we’re releasing a major update to the Slack app for iPad. Among its chief enhancements: a powerful new interface. It brings the best of our mobile and desktop designs together while providing a unique and seamless Slack experience for the iPad, whether work takes you into the office or you’re on the go.

The most noticeable change will likely be the updated two-column UI on iPad. It now features a design that’s more similar to Slack on desktop (shown above). In use, channels or direct messages selected from the left sidebar will show up in the right-hand pane and make it easier to multitask.

The left sidebar has also received a number of upgrades for better navigation and improved organization.

Sections are now collapsible, so you can hide groups of channels and focus on just the most relevant conversations

Section preferences will now be synced with the desktop version, keeping your sidebar consistent when you switch between devices

Usernames in direct messages now feature avatars, making them easier to scan

Channel activity can now be sorted by recency, so you can more quickly review the latest updates from your team

With just a long press on a channel name, you can now access a context menu from which you can easily mute or leave the channel, copy a link to it or mark it as read

And accessibility is better on iPad with the new Slack. Improved labels for Apple’s VoiceOver mean users can get more information on conversations and can now also use VoiceOver to sort Recent Activity.

Two more accessibility improvements turn the Workspace Switcher into a modal which makes it easier to switch between different Slack spaces with VoiceOver and Slack for iPad now has greater Dynamic Type support.

Slack says the new changes are available now in the latest version for iPad and also teases that these improvements are “just the beginning” with even more upgrades like better keyboard shortcut and accessibility support coming “later this year.”

