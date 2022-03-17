Apple hit with lawsuit for alleged sexual harassment on Apple TV+ film set

In a report from Bloomberg, Apple is facing a lawsuit by a woman working on the set of the upcoming film Emancipation. Emancipation is an upcoming thriller on Apple TV+ starring Will Smith.

Alicia Kelly claims the Cupertino company did not do anything to protect her from sexual harassment while working in a COVID-19 support role on set.

Kelly is suing Lionsgate Entertainment Inc. and Jerry Bruckheimer Inc. as well. She claims the companies aided a workplace that allowed sexual harassment against female workers. She was hired in October 2020 as a testing coordinator for the Hightown TV series. This is where Kelly says the sexual harassment began.

When working on Emancipation in New Orleans and Georgia, Kelly says her boss sexually assaulted her in a hotel. According to her complaint, her boss continued to sexually harass her during this time.

Kelly stated both companies “had a duty to exercise reasonable care in the supervision of its subsidiaries, contractors, sub-contractors, and their employees.” Both failed to comply.

Neither Apple or Lionsgate commented on the lawsuit. However, Lionsgate made a statement that it has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at its productions. It takes all claims of harassment seriously and investigates each situation closely.

According to Bloomberg, neither Apple nor Jerry Bruckheimer Inc. immediately responded to a request for comment.

